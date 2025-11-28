Getty Images Sport
'The problem isn't money!' - Rafa Silva puts an end to battle with Besiktas after Turkish giants threaten FIFA action over retirement claim
Rafa Silva returns to Besiktas training after FIFA threat
The crisis between Portuguese forward Rafa Silva and Besiktas appears to have reached a resolution, with the player returning to individual training this week. According to a report from A Bola, Silva had been absent from training and matches, complaining of physical pain despite medical examinations, including an MRI scan, showing no underlying issues. The player had even suggested he wanted to retire with immediate effect in order to break ties with the club.
The situation escalated when Besiktas took decisive action in response to Silva's continued absence. The club's management officially registered his unauthorised absence with a notary last Thursday. Furthermore, club officials contacted Silva's agent, warning that they would file a formal complaint with FIFA if the player's refusal to train and play continued.
This firm stance from Besiktas appears to have prompted Silva to reconsider his position. Facing potential legal repercussions and with no contractual breaches by the club to justify his actions, the 32-year-old forward met with members of Besiktas' football committee to communicate his decision to return.
- Getty Images Sport
'The problem isn't money,' insists Rafa Silva
In his discussions with the club's management, Rafa Silva was keen to clarify the reasons behind his recent behaviour, insisting that financial motivations were not the driving force. He emphasised that he had no issues with the club's board or head coach, Sergen Yalcın.
"The problem isn't money. If it were, I would have gone to the Arab countries. I have family problems," Silva explained. He went on to reveal a long-standing desire to leave the club and return to his homeland. "In truth, I wanted to leave at the end of last season. My only wish was to return to my country, but I didn't get a positive response from the management. I was demoralised and very sad. My head was a mess."
Rafa Silva commits to Besiktas for now
Following his period of reflection and the pressure from the club, Silva has committed to fulfilling his professional obligations for the immediate future. He has already begun individual training and is expected to rejoin the team's collective sessions starting this Wednesday.
"After recent events, I've reflected again. I want this problem resolved. I'll be back playing and training," Silva stated. However, he also hinted that his long-term future at the club remains uncertain beyond the upcoming transfer window. "I don't know what will happen during the winter break, but as long as I'm given the opportunity, I'll do my best for the team."
Besiktas management reportedly received Silva's words with satisfaction, welcoming his decision to return to the fold. The experienced Portuguese forward, who joined the club in the summer of 2024 after eight seasons at Benfica, has made 16 appearances this season, scoring five goals and providing three assists.
Despite Silva's return, the underlying tension and his stated desire to leave have led Besiktas to continue their search for a potential replacement in the upcoming January transfer window. The club's management had accelerated transfer activities when Silva was absent and expressing his wish to depart.
According to Polish journalist Lukasz Olkowicz, Besiktas are showing strong interest in Patrik Hellebrand, a Czech midfielder currently playing for Gornik Zabrze in the Polish League. Reports suggest the possibility of this transfer is high, with Gornik Zabrze open to selling the player. Hellebrand has recorded three goals and one assist in 17 appearances this season.
Meanwhile, Besiktas president Serdal Adali has reportedly taken a firm stance regarding any potential move for Silva within Turkey, emphasizing that he would never allow the Portuguese forward to play for another Turkish club.
- Beşiktaş Twitter
What next for Rafa Silva and Besiktas?
Silva's immediate focus will be on reintegrating with the Besiktas squad and regaining his match fitness. His return to collective training on Wednesday will be the first step. The player will need to demonstrate his commitment on the pitch to win back the trust of head coach Yalcin, who has maintained that team selection is based solely on training performance.
For Besiktas, the upcoming weeks will be crucial in managing the situation. While Silva has returned, his long-term future remains uncertain, and the club's pursuit of a potential replacement like Hellebrand suggests they are preparing for his possible departure in the winter transfer window. The team faces upcoming league fixtures where Silva's availability and performance will be closely monitored.
