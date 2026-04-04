"The pressure was ridiculous": Jürgen Klopp causes a stir with a surprising confession

"Every time I sat on the bus on the way to the stadium, my chest would tighten. I sat there at least 1,081 times," said Klopp. "The pressure I put myself under was ridiculous. It was through the roof. I did it 1,081 times, so why should I do it 1,090 times?"

He is therefore not currently aiming for a return to the touchline, partly because he much prefers his new job as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull: "I work a lot and I want to work. The difference is that now I can work for three days and then have four days where I do nothing. I’ve never had it better. I wasn’t born to not work. But I had to find a way to get something else out of life."