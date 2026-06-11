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Celtic hand double-winner Martin O'Neill permanent manager job
A permanent solution at Parkhead
The Northern Irishman has put pen to paper on a one-year contract that includes a further one-year option, a move that signals the board's complete faith in his ability to continue the club's recent dominance.
The decision comes after Celtic pipped Hearts to the Premiership title under O'Neill's guidance, cementing his status as a modern-day icon for the Hoops. By securing his future, Celtic have ensured stability as they look to build on a season that saw them maintain their place at the summit of Scottish football in dramatic fashion.
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Building on a historic legacy
In his connection with Celtic, Martin has already brought nine major honours to the club, including Celtic’s fifth consecutive league title as part of the most memorable league and Scottish Cup double just last month. His resume at the club is peerless, featuring the first domestic treble for Celtic in 32 years, achieved during his debut season in 2001, and a historic run to the UEFA Cup final in Seville in 2003.
Last season proved to be one of his finest tactical displays yet. O’Neill drove the club to its 56th Premiership title by winning the last seven league matches. He then rounded off one of the most amazing climaxes in Scottish football history by securing his fourth and Celtic’s 43rd Scottish Cup victory.
O’Neill reacts to new deal
Speaking after the announcement, O’Neill expressed his pride at continuing his journey with the Glasgow giants. "It is once again a great privilege for me to continue as Celtic manager. Last season will live long in all our memories and to be part of that success has in a big way whetted the appetite to work again for more days like those and bring our supporters those moments," he stated.
"Of course, none of this could have been achieved without the players and staff and I want to take this opportunity to thank them for bringing that level of focus, determination and talent to bear at the conclusion of the season to deliver the league and Cup double. I would particularly like to thank the Board for asking me back and giving me this opportunity again."
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Focusing on future success
Despite the celebrations surrounding his permanent appointment, the manager was quick to point out that the hard work begins now. “We know of course that Celtic can never rest on past success so we are now aiming to drive forward together in the coming season as we aim to deliver again for the club and our fans," O'Neill explained, highlighting the relentless expectations at Celtic Park.
Addressing the passionate fanbase that has supported him throughout his tenure, he concluded: “I thank our fans for their ongoing support, it means everything to us. I look forward to being back at Celtic Park next season when we will come together and we will strive again to bring our fans the success which that support deserves.” With the managerial situation resolved, Celtic now turn their attention to recruitment and defending their domestic titles.