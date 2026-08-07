The next Paulo Dybala? Miralem Pjanic backs new €35m signing Kerim Alajbegovic to succeed at Juventus

Having spent four seasons alongside Dybala in Turin, Pjanic believes Alajbegovic possesses the raw talent to replicate the Argentine forward’s success.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, he stated: "We hope that Kerim can imitate Paulo. It's a similar level of investment; the important thing will be what happens on the pitch."

"Dybala scored and won a lot with Juventus. Alajbegovic is only at the beginning and has to stay humble, but he has the potential to have a top, top career. Let him have fun and grow without too much pressure," he added.