The next debutants' ball! 16-year-old makes his professional debut for FC Bayern Munich against Union Berlin

Two young FCB players had already made their debuts in the Champions League round of 16 second leg against Atalanta Bergamo, due to the German record champions’ tight squad situation. Deniz Ofli and Filip Pavic both came on as substitutes in the second half.

On Saturday, Kompany was once again without a number of players. Whilst Nicolas Jackson (red card), Luis Diaz (two yellow cards) and Jonathan Tah (five yellow cards) were suspended, Jamal Musiala (ankle problems), Alphonso Davies (thigh injury), Manuel Neuer (muscle tear) and Sven Ulreich (muscle strain) were all sidelined through injury. In addition, Aleksandar Pavlovic had to pull out at short notice due to hip problems.