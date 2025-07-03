Into the sixth month of the MLS campaign, the July slate of matches begins Thursday and through the weekend. Three matches take center stage on the July 4, highlighted by a Western Conference clash between two teams on opposite sides of the table - but with the same goal in mind.
The last-place LA Galaxy host the Western Conference powers Vancouver Whitecaps, and a result for either team could be big for different reasons. On Saturday, a battle for the top of the Eastern Conference takes place. Nashville SC hosts the Philadelphia Union in a battle between No. 1 and No. 3,.
Sunday will offer a blistering cross-conference affair, as Brian Schmetzer's Seattle Sounders - back from playing in the Club World Cup - host Wilfried Nancy's Columbus Crew as two of the league's brightest coaches go head-to-head on the touchline, and two struggling strikers look to start firing.
GOAL dives into all that and more in The Kickoff, a weekly preview of each MLS Matchday.