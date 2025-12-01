Beginning of the end for Thomas Frank?! Spurs players 'growing frustrated with team talks' and fear beleaguered boss could lose the dressing room

According to a report from The Sun, sources close to the Tottenham Hotspur dressing room have indicated that there is growing uncertainty and confusion among players under the stewardship of head coach Frank. The report highlights the frequent last-minute changes to player roles – with tactical adjustments made just before kick-off or even scrapped entirely in the early phases of the match – as the primary factor behind Frank's waning authority in the dressing room. The Tottenham players are not happy with Frank's managerial style and the recent stretch of poor results has only exacerbated the situation.

In the aftermath of Spurs' 2-1 defeat to Fulham, the former Brentford boss insisted that he continues to retain the backing of the club's hierarchy, but there's no denying that he is under mounting pressure to turn things around, starting with Wednesday's visit to St. James' Park against a resurgent Newcastle.

Furthermore, he will also be tasked to maintain unity within the dressing room and continue steering the ship with leadership and authority. Several senior players are said to be unsure of their roles and responsibilities during games, with last week's edge-of-the-seat 5-3 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League highlighted as an instance when a late tactical tweak caused confusion. Even though some squad members are understood to enjoy working under Frank, there is concern that he risks losing the broader dressing room unless performances and results improve soon.