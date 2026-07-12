"The best in the world": Zverev's Wimbledon dream was crushed by his nemesis Sinner

Alexander Zverev clutched his silver consolation prize and acknowledged the encouraging applause from Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz. At the awards ceremony with Princess Kate on Wimbledon's "Hallowed Grass", the German tennis star quickly regained his smile despite his disappointment. "I don't really like you anymore," the Hamburg native joked, winking at nemesis Jannik Sinner, who had ended Zverev's bid for the sport's most prestigious crown.
"Unfortunately, it didn't work out. Congratulations to you, Jannik," added Zverev, holding the runner-up's silver trophy. "He has shown once again why he is the best player in the world. It was lovely to have shared Centre Court with you. It's a great honour to be here."