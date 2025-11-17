Getty Images Sport
'That’s why they always take us to the U.S.' - Mexico's Raúl Jiménez blasts Torreón crowd after boos toward El Tri in scoreless draw against Uruguay
A frustrating night on and off the pitch
Mexico’s friendly against Uruguay offered little excitement on the field, but the stands became the center of attention. From the opening minutes, fans at the TSM Corona booed goalkeeper Raul Rangel, upset that local hero Carlos Acevedo was not in the starting lineup. The tense atmosphere overshadowed the match itself, turning the night into a reflection of El Tri’s current struggle to reconnect with its supporters.
Jiménez lashes out at fans
After the final whistle, Jiménez spoke bluntly about the treatment his team received.
“What’s sad is playing at home and getting booed - the ‘Fuera Vasco’ chants, and people shouting insults at our keeper. That’s what hurts,” he told reporters. “Maybe that’s why they always take us to the U.S.”
His remarks underline a growing frustration within the squad over fan hostility.
Wider implications ahead of the 2026 World Cup
Beyond criticism, Jiménez urged the squad and supporters to move forward.
“We have to keep going, work hard,” he said.
The team now travels to Houston for a friendly against Paraguay, aiming for a calmer atmosphere and a chance to reset before competitive fixtures ramp up. Jiménez’s remarks also revive the broader discussion around fan behavior, coming as the Mexican Football Federation continues to face fines for discriminatory chants. With the World Cup set to begin in Mexico next year, the episode adds renewed scrutiny to supporter culture and matchday environments.
What comes next?
The Mexican national team has arrived in San Antonio ahead of Tuesday’s matchup against Paraguay at the Alamodome.
