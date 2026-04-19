AFP
'That's where Cristiano Ronaldo played!' - Endrick reveals 'affection' for Man Utd as Real Madrid loanee drops Premier League transfer hint
The Ronaldo influence
Ronaldo, who became a global icon during his first stint at Old Trafford before moving to Real Madrid, serves as the ultimate blueprint for the young Brazilian international.
"I've followed Ronaldo's career at Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and now Al-Nassr. It doesn't matter where he is, I'll always follow him," Endrick told FourFourTwo when discussing his development.
- AFP
Affection for the Red Devils
Endrick admitted that United is a club he views with great fondness. The connection stems directly from watching video clips of the Premier League side during the era when Ronaldo was terrorising full-backs under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson.
The forward revealed his soft spot for the English giants by saying: "That's where Cristiano Ronaldo played! I grew up watching him there, and I have a great affection for Manchester United."
Such comments are bound to spark excitement among the Old Trafford faithful, even if a move to England remains a distant prospect for now.
A potential future in the Premier League
Endrick also admitted that he fielded interest from the Premier League in January, before his move to Lyon. “Yes, there was interest from English clubs, and from Italy and Germany too,” he said. “Some very good clubs showed interest, but it’s not necessary to mention names. I thank them for their interest. I have God in my life and when I heard about the English clubs that were interested, I didn’t hear God telling me it was the destination at that moment, and neither did my wife. When you get married, you know who’s really in charge! [Laughs] So it’s important to listen to her opinion. But when the name Lyon appeared, both my wife and I felt the touch of God. If one day I go to the Premier League, then it will not only be my decision, it will be something God places in my path.”
- Getty Images Sport
Life on loan at Lyon
While his long-term future belongs to Real Madrid, the 19-year-old is currently honing his skills in Ligue 1. Endrick's time in France has not been without its challenges, as manager Paulo Fonseca recently used a deliberate tactic designed to spark a reaction from the youngster following some inconsistent performances.
Fonseca had previously gone public with his frustrations, admitting that he was "not satisfied" with the forward's output and noting that a player of his talent has an "obligation" to lead. However, the tough-love approach appears to have worked, with Endrick responding on the pitch to help Lyon push for European qualification as the domestic season enters its final stages.