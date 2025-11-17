Getty Images Sport
'That's what the media writes' - Roony Bardghji shuts door on potential Barcelona exit in January as he insists 'I feel great' in Catalonia
Bardghji dismisses January transfer rumours
Bardghji has made it clear he intends to remain at Barcelona, despite recent media speculation about a potential January departure. The Swedish international, who joined the Catalan giants from Copenhagen in the summer, has not enjoyed extensive minutes on the pitch but remains committed to the club.
In an interview with Fotbolskanalen, cited by Mundo Deportivo, Bardghji addressed the rumours directly: "That’s what the media writes. But I have had a great time and I have a good relationship with Hansi, who is an amazing coach. He and the club trust me, which means a lot. I feel great. I’m improving every day and learning a lot. I’ve had quite a bit of playing time, so I feel great. I am patient. I’ve been here for three or four months."
Bardghji has made nine appearances in all competitions for Barcelona, with only two of those coming as starts. His total playing time amounts to approximately 173 minutes in La Liga and 22 minutes in the Champions League. Despite these limited minutes, the 20-year-old winger expressed satisfaction with his progress and adaptation to life in Catalonia.
Confidence from Hansi Flick and the club
A key factor in Bardghji's decision to stay is the evident confidence placed in him by head coach Hansi Flick and the Barcelona hierarchy. Sport newspaper reported that Flick and his staff "have no doubts: the winger has a great future ahead." This internal belief seems to outweigh any external pressure or the player's current reduced role.
Bardghji himself highlighted his strong relationship with Flick, calling him "an amazing coach." This positive dynamic suggests that the manager sees long-term potential in the Swedish talent, even if immediate regular starting berths are challenging to secure due to intense competition, particularly from the likes of Lamine Yamal on the right wing.
The club's financial struggles and the necessity to return to the 1:1 rule have often fuelled speculation about player sales. However, Bardghji's firm stance indicates that some players, especially young talents with high ceilings, are considered integral to the long-term project.
Reflecting on El Clasico experience and standout moments
One of the highlights of Bardghji's early Barcelona career was his late substitute appearance in El Clasico, a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. Despite the disappointing result for his team, Bardghji described the experience as memorable.
"It’s the most important game and you could feel it in the media, everywhere, even before the game. There was a lot of intensity on the pitch and afterwards. I didn’t participate (in the scuffle at full time), but a lot of things happened. There is a lot of emotion, because it is an important match and a great rivalry. It’s normal, but it was amazing to be there," he recounted to Fotbolskanalen.
Beyond El Clasico, Bardghji has already produced a "standout image of the season" with a curling finish he scored against Olympiacos, a moment he described as "great" and "went a bit viral afterwards." These glimpses of his talent, even in limited minutes, have reinforced the club's belief in his abilities.
Bardghji faces stiff competition for a starting spot, most notably from the highly-rated Lamine Yamal. However, the Swedish international remains patient and focused on his development. He sees his time at Barcelona as a continuous learning process, stating: "I’m improving every day and learning a lot."
Barcelona acquired Bardghji from Copenhagen for several million euros plus add-ons, a "low-risk operation" to secure a "gem of Swedish soccer." Clubs like Porto and Stuttgart have reportedly inquired about a potential loan move in the winter market, but Bardghji's firm intention to stay indicates he believes his development is best served at Camp Nou.
Bardghji has also recently made his first senior international appearance for the Swedish national team, further underscoring his rising profile in European football.
What next for Bardghji and Barcelona?
Bardghji's immediate future remains at Barcelona. He will continue to train under Flick, seeking to earn more playing time and develop his skills within the demanding environment of La Liga and the Champions League. His commitment allows Flick to maintain squad stability during the winter transfer window, a period where the coach reportedly prefers not to make major changes.
For Barcelona, retaining Bardghji is a vote of confidence in their long-term project and their ability to nurture young talent. As the club navigates its financial constraints, relying on promising youth players like Bardghji will be crucial. His patience will be tested, but his determination to succeed at Camp Nou is clear as he aims to become a more integral part of the first team in the coming months. Barcelona will now be seen in action against Athletic Club in LaLiga before taking on Chelsea in the Champions League.
