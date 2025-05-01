Teun Koopmeiners salary: How much does Juventus star earn per week and annually in Serie A?

Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners joined Juventus for a relatively high price in the summer of 2024, having previously spent three seasons with Atalanta, where he played a key role in leading the Serie A side to a Europa League win in the 2023-24 season.
Koopmeiners signed a five-year contract with Juve, keeping him at the Allianz Stadium until 2028.
In addition to being a vital part of the Juventus squad, Koopmeiners is also one of the highest-paid players at the club.
Article continues below
But exactly how much does he earn?
GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!
*Salaries are gross