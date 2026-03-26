Team GB Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson mocks West Ham amid London Stadium row

Hodgkinson has mocked West Ham's historical lack of silverware as tensions rise over the use of the London Stadium. The 800m specialist, who recently added world indoor gold to her Olympic title, reacted strongly to news that the Hammers may be unwilling to step aside for a three-week window in September 2029 to host the World Athletics Championships.

Responding to a report on X regarding the jeopardy of the London bid, Hodgkinson wrote: "The GB team will bring back more medals to that stadium than West Ham have seen in their entire history." The post, accompanied by laughing and heart emojis, quickly went viral, highlighting the frustration within the athletics community over the stadium's primary usage.



