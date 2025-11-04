Talking Tactics: Inter Miami look vulnerable against Nashville, and even Lionel Messi might not be enough to save MLS Cup hopes

It took 89 minutes for Lionel Messi to get half a look at goal. Nashville had marked him expertly throughout most of their first-round playoff fixture. They had, in fact, done all of the classics. There was the man-on-man defense. There was the carefully pieced together rotational fouling. They cut off passing lanes, nudged him here and there.

Some of the tackles were a little stronger than they needed to be. There is no playbook for stopping Messi - no one really can. But for nearly the full game, Nashville came pretty close. Until they didn't.

All it took was one lapse. Messi was double-teamed at the top of the box. Nashville allowed him half a yard on that left foot. Before the defenders could realize they were going the wrong way, the ball had been smashed into the back of the net.

And in any other situation, that would have been the turning point. Except, rather than serving as the moment that got them sent home from the playoffs, this was a brief blemish on what was, otherwise, a remarkably efficient 90 minutes from B.J. Callaghan's side.

This is a better Miami than last year. They are more organized, more resolute defensively. But Nashville showed over the weekend that they can be beaten in much the same way. Miami might have retooled, re-worked their side, and made some smart signings, but they are still very much the same vulnerable team.