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Daniel Buse

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"Take a look at Bayern": Star manager is impressed by FCB

According to the coach of the Old Lady, the German record champions have set the bar very high.

Luciano Spalletti, manager of Juventus Turin, has spoken highly of the current Bayern Munich squad. Ahead of Saturday’s Serie A clash at Udinese, the manager stated that, in his view, the German record champions had put in an outstanding performance during the week in their 6-1 victory in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 at Atalanta Bergamo – a performance he believes could serve as a lesson for others.

  • Atalanta BC v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First LegGetty Images Sport

    Luciano Spalletti on Bayern: "They set a real example"

    "In modern football, everyone has to find their position on the pitch, which requires balance and a constant change of roles, but in a dynamic and fluid way," Spalletti told Sky Sport Italia. "Just look at Bayern Munich’s recent match against Atalanta – they’ve given us a real blueprint for movement and positional play in football," he added. 

    Bayern were already leading 3-0 in Bergamo after just 25 minutes thanks to goals from Josip Stanisic, Michael Olise and Serge Gnabry. They continued in fine form after the break and had built up a 6-0 lead by the 67th minute, before Mario Pasalic scored a consolation goal for Atalanta in the 93rd minute.

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  • Palladino Atalanta BayernGetty Images

    Atalanta manager on Bayern: "Unplayable at times"

    Thanks to this record-breaking away win, FC Bayern are all but certain to progress to the quarter-finals ahead of Wednesday’s second leg. “I’m sorry,” said Atalanta manager Raffaele Palladino after the final whistle, adding with regard to the Munich side: “A very strong team that was truly unplayable at times.” 

    Spalletti himself had been knocked out by Galatasaray with Juventus in the play-off round: after a 2-5 defeat in the first leg, the Bianconeri, playing a man down in front of their own fans, managed to overturn the deficit with a 3-0 win, only to concede the decisive two goals in extra time. 

  • Juventus Turin's upcoming matches:

    21 March, 8.45 pmJuventus v Sassuolo
    6 April, 6.00 pmJuventus v Genoa

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