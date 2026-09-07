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Sydney FC sign Manchester United prospect James Overy as teenager eyes Socceroos breakthrough
Sky Blues secure teenager
Sydney have secured the services of 18-year-old right-back Overy from United's academy on a three-year contract. Last season's A-League Men grand finalists completed the deal for an undisclosed fee, with the Premier League giants inserting a buy-back clause into the agreement. The move marks Overy's return to his homeland following two years refining his craft within the English youth setup.
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Full-back targets national selection
Overy underlined his desire to secure consistent first-team minutes to strengthen his push for next year's Asian Cup squad.
In an official club statement, Overy said: "I feel this is the right time for me to take the next step and play senior football. Sydney FC is a massive club with a history of winning trophies and developing young Australian players, so I'm really excited to be joining.
"Being involved with the Socceroos has given me a taste of where I want to get to. Playing regularly for Sydney FC is a huge opportunity for me to keep developing and hopefully earn more opportunities with the national team."
Pathway follows proven blueprint
Overy will look to emulate the trajectory of Paul Okon-Engstler, who broke into the senior national side and earned a transfer to FC Koln after flourishing in Sky Blue colours.
Welcoming the teenager's arrival, Sydney head coach Patrick Kisnorbo said: "James is an extremely exciting young Australian player who we believe has a very big future. He has spent two important years developing in an elite environment at Manchester United, and now he needs regular senior football to take the next step in his career.
"He has already been around the Socceroos at only 18, which demonstrates how highly regarded he is, and what a good character he is as well."
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Cup clash offers platform
Overy could make his competitive debut immediately when Sydney face fierce rivals Melbourne Victory in the Australia Cup semi-finals on Wednesday. A clash against familiar foes presents the ideal early test of his physical readiness for senior football. Consistent performances across cup and league campaigns will significantly boost the young defender's bid to secure a permanent place with the Socceroos.
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