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Sweden boss Graham Potter fiercely defends Viktor Gyokeres as Arsenal striker faces intense scrutiny
Potter remains calm over Gyokeres struggles
Gyokeres finds himself in an unfamiliar position at the Emirates Stadium, having lost his status as a guaranteed starter under Mikel Arteta. The Swedish international was a revelation during the 2025-26 campaign, finishing as the club's top scorer with 21 goals as the Gunners finally ended their long wait for a Premier League title. However, the current season has seen a dramatic shift in his fortunes, with the 28-year-old managing just one 12-minute cameo in the opening four league fixtures. Even a rare start in the Carabao Cup ended in frustration as he failed to find the net in a 4-2 victory over Ipswich Town.
Despite the brewing storm in North London, Potter was quick to douse the flames during Wednesday's national team squad announcement in Solna. The Sweden head coach insisted that there is no cause for alarm regarding his star striker's lack of goals. "Things happen. It goes up and down, just like it does in life. He is a Premier League winner. He scored many goals as a number nine for Arsenal. He was incredible in the qualifiers and also had a good World Cup," Potter explained as cited by Fotbollskanalen.
- AFP
Dealing with the pressure of elite football
The transition from being the focal point of a title-winning side to a peripheral figure has raised questions about the striker's confidence, but Potter believes scrutiny is simply an occupational hazard at the highest level of the game. He was quick to point out that the pressures of elite football naturally attract scrutiny, but he remains unwavering in his admiration for the player.
"Players at this level will always get criticism at some point. But there is no problem here. We love Viktor. He enjoys being here. We will create the best conditions for him so that he can continue to be a top player," Potter added.
Reignite plans for the striker
Potter has opened up on his strategy to rebuild Viktor’s confidence, insisting that a fresh start could be the key to revitalizing the star's career after a frustrating spell on the sidelines. When pressed on how he intends to rebuild the confidence of a player who is currently starved of competitive minutes, Potter offered a philosophical perspective on the volatility of a professional career.
"As I said - it's part of a footballer's life. Things can happen quickly and we just have to deal with it. Sometimes a change of environment can help a player, and we all look forward to having Viktor with us. We will help him enjoy his football," the former Chelsea boss noted.
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Squad rotations and injury updates
While Gyokeres remains a central figure in Potter's plans, the squad announcement brought news of several high-profile absences and inclusions. Tottenham star Dejan Kulusevski is the most notable omission as he continues to recover from a long-term injury setback that has kept him out of action since May 2025. In more positive news for the Blagult, the squad features exciting fresh faces such as Hammarby defender Hampus Skoglund and Lech Poznan's Patrik Walemark.
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