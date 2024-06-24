Sven-Goran Eriksson reveals how David Beckham brought chef and 'six litres of wine' on heartwarming visit to former England boss

GettyAditya GokhaleSven-Goran Eriksson reveals how David Beckham brought chef and 'six litres of wine' on heartwarming visit to former England bossLiverpoolPremier LeagueEnglandEuropean ChampionshipFormer England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson has revealed how David Beckham recently made a heartwarming visit to his house in Sweden.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEriksson receives visit from Beckham in SwedenBrought along six litres of wine with special datesAlso sent a chef to make a special mealArticle continues below