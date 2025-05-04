Sven Botman salary: How much does Newcastle United star earn per week and annually in Premier League?

Everything you need to know about Sven Botman's salary at Newcastle United

Dutch centre-back Sven Botman has been a stalwart in defence for Newcastle United ever since his transfer from Ligue 1 side Lille in the summer of 2022.

Botman became a regular starter in Eddie Howe’s side from the moment he arrived, playing a key role in leading the Magpies’ backline. Unfortunately, the Dutch defender suffered an ACL injury in early 2024, which sidelined him for most of the season. Although he made a brief return in December, recurring knee issues forced him back out of action, causing him to miss Newcastle’s historic Carabao Cup final triumph over Liverpool.

Botman’s current contract with the Magpies runs until 2027, and he is well-compensated for his contributions.

While he may not be among the highest-paid players in the squad, Botman still earns a substantial salary at St. James’ Park. But exactly how much?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross