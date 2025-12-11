Getty
Sunderland stars left in hysterics after Black Cats fan roasts ex-Newcastle striker Alexander Isak with brutal one-liner
Isak stunned Newcastle when forcing Liverpool transfer
Isak’s behaviour understandably did not go down well with those at St James’ Park. A loyal fan base had taken the Swedish frontman to their hearts, only to see him tarnish that reputation when forcing his way towards the exits.
Neighbours in the north east, such as derby rivals Sunderland, found the saga slightly more amusing. Their supporters delighted in seeing a Premier League superstar ditch the Magpies and pack his bags for Merseyside.
Cheeky jibe aimed in the direction of Isak
Isak has not enjoyed the best of times at Anfield, scoring only two goals through 14 appearances, and remains a figure of fun to those on Wearside. That includes one supporter taking part in a talent show put on by Sky Sports.
Ahead of the Tyne-Wear derby on Sunday, one cheeky fan aimed a brutal dig in Isak’s direction. The man in question, a comedian called Dan, recounted a tale of how he underwent a heart transplant five years ago - but made sure to work Isak into his story.
He said: “I’ve been supporting Sunderland for over 30 years, and as you probably know, it’s been very up and down. We’ve had a lot of tough times. To show the stress it puts on you, look at this scar on my chest – it’s from a heart transplant, I had an operation about five years ago. My heart stopped working, like Alexander Isak this summer.”
Sunderland fan gets the response he was after
Upon hearing that line, Isidor and Sadiki immediately burst into fits of laughter. Presenter Adam Smith responded with: “Wow, oh my god.” Isidor eventually composed himself enough to say: “It’s not funny, man, he had a heart attack.” Sadiki admitted he could not explain why he was laughing so much.
After receiving an apology, Dan went on to say of getting the response he was after using Isak to make light of what was a stressful episode in his life: “It’s okay, it’s the reaction I wanted. You laugh as much as you want.
“It’s not only on the body that the stress of supporting Sunderland for over 30 years takes its toll. As you can see, the hairline as well. Thirty-plus years of being a Sunderland fan, you’ll see that there’s a lot of Sunderland fans that have this hairstyle after all the years supporting.”
Tyne-Wear derby: Isak watching on from afar
Isak spent three years on the books at Newcastle, scoring 62 goals and registering 11 assists through 109 appearances in all competitions. He established a reputation as one of the most fearsome forwards in world football.
Sunderland found that out to their cost when facing the Magpies in FA Cup competition. Isak bagged a brace in a 3-0 third-round win for Newcastle at the Stadium of Light in 2024.
He has since faced the Black Cats with his new employers, having seen Sunderland return to the Premier League in 2025-26. The Swede drew a blank on that occasion despite spending 86 minutes on the field.
Those at the Stadium of Light have had plenty to smile about this season, with Sunderland picking up 23 points through 15 games. That is the same return as Isak and defending champions Liverpool have managed - with the Reds currently languishing tenth in the table.
Regis Le Bris’ team have one more point to their name than Newcastle, who sit 12th, and will put more daylight between themselves and old adversaries if they can pick up another positive result on home soil this weekend.
Isak will be among the interested observers watching on from afar, with followers of Newcastle and Sunderland taking great delight in the struggles that he has endured since becoming the most expensive player in British football.
