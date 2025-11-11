Sunday League team 'trying to tap up' Wayne Rooney after viral 13-0 victory that saw Newcastle cult hero Papiss Cisse score SEVEN goals

Wythenshawe dismantled South Liverpool Vets 13-0, with Cisse able to miss a penalty alongside his seven goals - while also scuffing a short corner out for a goal kick, much to the amusement of those on the touchline.

Drinkwater, who lived the high life in his professional playing days, said of stepping down the divisions: “It’s obviously a massive contrast. But, without sounding totally daft, there is still as much enjoyment in it. You arrive in your casuals, you’re having a laugh, do a 10-minute warm-up and then you finish the match and have a pint. It’s like estate football. As a kid that’s what you enjoy most about it, going out and having a knock about with the lads and calling it a night.”

Wythenshawe’s squad for the current campaign also includes ex-England internationals Emile Heskey and Joleon Lescott, alongside Oumar Niasse and Nedum Onouha. Lescott has joked about giving a good hiding to those who once fired abuse from the terraces: “They’re the people who gave us stick as professionals! So I don’t feel that bad. Listen, we’re not there to showboat, the Vets are a great bunch of lads and we have to be respectful to them.”