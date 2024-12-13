’Strong opponents!’ - Thomas Tuchel & Harry Kane react to England’s 2026 World Cup qualifying draw

Getty/GOALFred Garratt-Stanley’Strong opponents!’ - Thomas Tuchel & Harry Kane react to England’s 2026 World Cup qualifying drawEnglandT. TuchelH. KaneLatviaAlbaniaAndorraSerbiaEngland manager Thomas Tuchel and captain Harry Kane have reacted to the news of England's opponents for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEngland face Serbia, Albania, Latvia & AndorraTuchel & Kane give their verdictManager says they have "strong opponents"Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱