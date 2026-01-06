Getty/GOAL
Strasbourg supporters federation call out 'humiliating subservience to Chelsea' after Liam Rosenior's exit with the 'future of French football at stake'
Rosenior replaces Maresca at Chelsea
Having watched Enzo Maresca oversee a dip in results, after aiming a jibe at the club’s board, Chelsea opted to make another change in their dugout on New Year’s Day. It was immediately suggested that Rosenior would be approached to fill that void.
With BlueCo also calling the shots at Strasbourg, little negotiation was required when it came to freeing a tactician from one post and shifting him into another. It has now been confirmed that Rosenior has returned to English football on a deal through to 2032.
He had said when making his way towards the exits in France: “The reality is Strasbourg is not on the level of Chelsea. It will grow in the future and I hope the fans will see that. I hope they will be proud in a way that their coach has been given the chance to be the manager of the Club World Cup champions but still it is difficult to leave.”
Strasbourg supporters vent their frustration
While Strasbourg followers can appreciate the appeal of a prominent Premier League post, they are angry that how easy it was for Chelsea to flex their muscles and get what they want - with little resistance seemingly being offered.
A statement from Strasbourg’s supporters federation reads: “The transfer of Liam Rosenior marks another humiliating step in Racing's subservience to Chelsea. For two-and-a-half years, along with others, we have been trying to raise the alarm about this.
“The problem goes far beyond the mid-season sporting impact and the ambitions of a young coach. It is structural; the future of French club football is at stake.
“Every additional contortion by Marc Keller, every extra minute spent at the helm of the club, is an insult to the tremendous work accomplished before 2023. What was seen by many as an outrageous move last September increasingly looks like sound advice: he must leave. Now.
“The FSRCS will coordinate closely with the three other associations actively fighting against multiple ownership, as well as all people of goodwill, to define the next steps.”
Strasbourg president Keller told BBC Sport in November 2025, amid questions of how ties to Chelsea would impact efforts in Alsace: “I know a minority of people are still asking some questions about the multi-club model. Of course, we continue dialogue, and I think that the best answer, as I used to be a footballer, is on the pitch.
“I don't think we are a feeder club, because a feeder club we are sending three, four, five, six players to Chelsea every season. I think it's more... like a younger brother relationship, as we say in France, but you say sister club in England. We help each other.”
Rosenior's first words as new Chelsea boss
Fans do not see things that way, with Rosenior having overseen Strasbourg’s first European qualification in 19 years during his debut campaign at the helm. The former Derby and Hull City boss is now embracing a new challenge.
Rosenior has said: “I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed Head Coach of Chelsea Football Club. This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies.
“My job is to protect that identity and create a team that reflects these values in every game we play as we continue winning trophies. To be entrusted with this role means the world to me and I want to thank all involved for the opportunity and faith in undertaking this job. I will give everything to bring the success this club deserves.
“I believe deeply in teamwork, unity, togetherness and working for one another, and those values will be at the heart of everything we do. They will be the foundation of our success.
“I am excited to work with this extremely talented group of players and staff, to build strong connections on and off the pitch, and to create an environment where everyone feels united and driven by the same goal.
“There is a real hunger to win, and I will give everything, every single day, to help this team compete and win at the very highest level to make everyone connected and proud to be a part of Chelsea Football Club.
“I want our fans to be proud of who we are and what we represent in every single game that we play. They are the soul of this enormous, historic and huge football club. I cannot wait to meet you all. I cannot wait to get started.”
What comes next for Chelsea & Strasbourg?
Chelsea - who sit fifth in the Premier League table - will be in action on Wednesday evening when taking in a derby date with west London neighbours Fulham. Strasbourg, meanwhile, will not be in Ligue 1 action again until January 18 - with a cup clash away at Avranches next on the agenda for them.
