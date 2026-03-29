‘Strange’ Harry Kane snub surprises England legend Wayne Rooney as Bayern Munich striker is billed as Ballon d’Or contender

Rooney, who saw Kane scrub his England goal record from the history books, would appear to be in favour of the 32-year-old frontman being named the best player on the planet. The Bundesliga title winner has found the target on 48 occasions through 40 appearances for Bayern this season.

He has 133 efforts in total for the German giants, from 136 games, and is being lined up for a new contract at the Allianz Arena as transfer talk is played down. Kane has offered no indication that he is looking for a new challenge.

Kane is with a club that allows him to compete for major honours at home and abroad, with a Champions League crown being chased down at present, and is posting numbers that place him alongside the global elite.