Straight red card for Jude Bellingham! Huge shock as Real Madrid star is bizarrely sent off after chatting with referee in middle of pitch during Osasuna La Liga clash J. Bellingham Real Madrid LaLiga Osasuna vs Real Madrid Osasuna

Jude Bellingham was shown a straight red card for dissent towards the end of the first half of Real Madrid's clash against Osasuna in La Liga.