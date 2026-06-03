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'I had to stop training to go and cry!' - Juventus star Arkadiusz Milik makes devastating confession over his injury nightmare
An ongoing injury nightmare
Milik has endured a torrid time with fitness issues, featuring very rarely for Juventus recently. The experienced forward, who joined the Italian giants from Marseille in 2023 following an initial loan spell, has now bravely shed light on the mental battles that accompanied his physical struggles in Turin.
Speaking in a revealing interview with Polish outlet Kanal Sportowy, the attacker explained how his constant stints on the treatment table pushed him to the absolute limit. Juventus have supported him through his recovery, but the individual burden became overwhelming.
"In the last two years, the only thing I could have talked about were my injuries," he said. "I come from a period that literally wore me out. I wanted to disconnect from everything."
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Hitting rock bottom
The emotional toll reached its peak at the turn of the year, as Milik found himself completely overwhelmed by another major setback. The forward, who previously excelled at Ajax with 47 goals in 76 games, Napoli with 48 goals in 122 matches, and Marseille where he scored 30 times in 55 appearances, detailed his lowest point.
He confessed: "At the beginning of 2025 I had a big problem, they were unpleasant moments. I had hit rock bottom, suddenly I would happen to go to the gym to train and several times I would interrupt the training and go to the bathroom to vent and cry."
A season entirely lost to pain
Statistically, the 2025-26 season has been a total write-off, with Milik managing just two Serie A appearances and a mere 34 minutes of action. His medical history over the last two campaigns is devastating; a knee injury ruled him out for 208 days in 2024, followed by calf problems, muscular issues, and an unknown injury that cost him another 147 days.
A subsequent calf injury at the start of this year sidelined him for over two months, before a hamstring tear in April added another 30 days to his misery.
"I'm sorry that the season with Juve is over," he continued. "In the last period I felt like a hungry person walking in a street full of restaurants. Today, I am smiling, rested and ready to play."
- AFP
What next for Milik?
With his contract expiring in the summer of 2027, the two-time Coppa Italia winner is determined to rewrite his script. He will now focus entirely on his pre-season preparations, aiming to convince the coaching staff that his fitness issues are firmly behind him.