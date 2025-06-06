GFX Francesco Acerbi Luciano SpallettiGetty/GOAL
Chirayu Parmar

'Someone stole his phone' - Luciano Spalletti claps back at Francesco Acerbi over refusing Italy call-up and has cheeky dig at Roberto Mancini for social media 'like'

L. SpallettiF. AcerbiR. ManciniWorld Cup Qualification UEFAItaly

Luciano Spalletti has responded to Francesco Acerbi's claim of being disrespected after refusing a call-up to the Italy squad.

  • Acerbi snubs Italy call-up citing “disrespect”
  • Spalletti says defender must explain his claim
  • Jokes Mancini's phone was “stolen” after tweet
