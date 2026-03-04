Getty Images Sport
Steven Gerrard tears into 'really poor' Liverpool after shock Wolves loss & calls on Arne Slot to unleash Rio Ngumoha
- Getty Images Sport
Gerrard demands immediate Ngumoha start
The primary target of Gerrard's ire was the lack of attacking spark, leading him to champion the inclusion of teenage sensation Ngumoha. The 17-year-old made a brief but impactful cameo, contrasting sharply with the performance of Gakpo, who struggled to influence the game despite his £44 million price tag. Gerrard is adamant that the youngster has earned the right to lead the line in the upcoming FA Cup rematch against Rob Edwards' Wolves side on Friday. "For 65 minutes, Liverpool were desperate tonight, really poor," he said on punditry duties for TNT Sports. "They didn't play with the right tempo, the right quality. He's doing more in a short cameo than (Cody) Gakpo in 65 minutes. So he deserves a start. (Slot) has to start the kid on Friday night."
- Getty Images Sport
Defensive lapses draw heavy criticism
Beyond the attacking woes, Gerrard turned his attention to a backline that looked uncharacteristically fragile against a team fighting relegation. The opening goal for Wolves particularly frustrated the former Rangers and Aston Villa boss, who cited a lack of basic defensive awareness from Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk. Gerrard also noted a lack of urgency following an Alisson Becker error that led to the hosts' second goal. "Wolves were very comfortable, they contained Liverpool really well," Gerrard remarked. "It was a basic ball up to the target man, they've got a two on one there, that's got to be dealt with. For the second goal, it's a poor ball from the goalkeeper (Alisson) and there's no reaction. If they want to progress in the FA Cup they've got to defend a lot better. They say 'we weren't good enough in the final third' but they've got to defend as well."
Slot and Van Dijk reflect on Molineux misery
Inside the camp, the mood was equally sombre as the reality of the defeat set in. Manager Slot described the result as "another setback" in a season that is becoming increasingly inconsistent, while Van Dijk was refreshingly honest about the team's technical failings on the night. "It was slow, we were predictable, sloppy in possession and wrong decision-making," Van Dijk admitted after the final whistle. The Reds now face a nervous Wednesday night, knowing that a Chelsea victory over Aston Villa would see them leapfrog Liverpool into the top five on goal difference.
- Getty Images Sport
Tough road ahead for the Reds
Navigating a congested schedule across multiple competitions is a challenging task for Slot. Following the FA Cup fifth round tie against Wolves, Liverpool must quickly turn their attention back to the top-flight race with a crucial home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield next Sunday. With Champions League football hanging in the balance and the Gerrard stamp of approval now firmly on Ngumoha, the pressure is on the manager to find a winning formula.
Advertisement