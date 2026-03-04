Steven Gerrard tears into 'really poor' Liverpool after shock Wolves loss & calls on Arne Slot to unleash Rio Ngumoha

Beyond the attacking woes, Gerrard turned his attention to a backline that looked uncharacteristically fragile against a team fighting relegation. The opening goal for Wolves particularly frustrated the former Rangers and Aston Villa boss, who cited a lack of basic defensive awareness from Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk. Gerrard also noted a lack of urgency following an Alisson Becker error that led to the hosts' second goal. "Wolves were very comfortable, they contained Liverpool really well," Gerrard remarked. "It was a basic ball up to the target man, they've got a two on one there, that's got to be dealt with. For the second goal, it's a poor ball from the goalkeeper (Alisson) and there's no reaction. If they want to progress in the FA Cup they've got to defend a lot better. They say 'we weren't good enough in the final third' but they've got to defend as well."