Steve Holland hints Man Utd not yet giving up on Premier League title

The coaching staff has been working to shift the players' focus away from the teams trailing them, instead prioritising individual match victories to close the gap on the leaders. Holland acknowledges the significance of a top-four finish, but he insists that the club's mentality should always focus on trophies.

Discussing the team's objectives on the official club website, the assistant manager explained: "I think the language we should be using as this club is to finish as close as we possibly can to the top. I don't know how possible that is, but that has to be the challenge always: to get as close as we possibly can to the top.

"We've been speaking more to the players really about winning our matches, rather than thinking too much about what's happening below. But clearly given the context, to finish in the Champions League places would be a good situation for us, but I think always we should be looking for more than that."