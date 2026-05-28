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Steve Clarke stays! Scotland boss signs contract extension ahead of World Cup
A landmark deal for Scotland’s most successful coach
The Scottish FA has moved decisively to secure the future of the national team by handing Clarke a new deal that extends well beyond his current commitments. Already regarded as the nation's most successful head coach in the modern era, Clarke’s influence will now stretch until FIFA’s centenary edition of the World Cup in four years’ time, ensuring total stability for the national setup.
This landmark agreement ensures that Clarke will be at the helm not only for the upcoming tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada but also for the Euro 2028 campaign, which is set to be co-hosted by the UK, Ireland, Scotland and Wales. The former Kilmarnock boss has transformed the fortunes of the national side since taking over seven years ago, making this extension a popular move among the faithful.
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Clarke focused on long-term evolution
"I am truly honoured to lead my squad into our first men’s World Cup in 28 years and I’m proud to continue as head coach," Clarke said following the announcement. "I know the Scotland supporters appreciate the achievements of this group in qualifying for back-to-back Euros and equally sure the whole nation rejoiced in our qualification for World Cup 2026 after such a long time. It’s very important to look ahead and plan for the future and, while my squad will be doing everything in their power to compete and make the country proud in the America this summer, it also gives us certainty ahead of the tournament knowing that we can look to build on those foundations for the long-term and it is a privilege to continue in this role."
Clarke also emphasised that he has no intention of standing still despite the recent successes. "Stability is the key to success in football and this has certainly been the case during my last seven years as head coach," he added. "It’s important we evolve and make improvements and I look forward to working with the new chief football officer, Craig Mulholland, to increase the pipeline of talent to the senior squad through the national youth teams. For now, it’s all about preparing for the World Cup, starting against Curacao this weekend."
Scottish FA backing for the "road map" ahead
Ian Maxwell, the SFA chief executive, expressed his delight at securing Clarke’s services for another cycle. He noted that the board was unanimous in their desire to keep the 60-year-old at the helm given his unprecedented track record of leading the team to three major finals out of the last four possible tournaments. The sense of "renewed purpose" was a key factor in the negotiations as Scotland looks to cement its place as a regular participant on the world stage.
"On behalf of the board I am delighted that we have agreed with Steve to continue as men’s head coach," Maxwell stated. "His record speaks for itself: three finals tournament qualifications out of four, including consecutive Euros finals and, of course, an imminent World Cup return after nearly three decades. Beyond that, he has built a squad that the nation has taken to its heart, making Barclays Hampden a fortress once again. During our discussions about the future we were all agreed that we cannot rest on our achievements or ever take qualification for granted. The passion and enthusiasm with which he discussed that road map emphasises that this will not simply be a continuation but a renewed purpose and focus over the next four years."
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Preparing for a historic summer in the States
With his future now legally formalised, Clarke can turn his full attention to the immediate task at hand: a first World Cup appearance for Scotland since 1998. The squad is entering a crucial warm-up phase, starting with a clash against Curacao this weekend.
Scotland's opening match is against Haiti in Boston on June 13. They remain in Boston to face Morocco on June 19, and then travel to Miami to face a tough opponent, Brazil, five days later.