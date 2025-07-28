State of the USMNT - Strikers: What have you done for me lately? Ricardo Pepi and Folarin Balogun lead the pack, but form and fitness trump all ahead of the 2026 World Cup

With the 2026 World Cup less than a year away, GOAL looks at the state of the strikers vying for spots next summer

The U.S. men's national team's striker woes weren't the only thing that led to their undoing at the 2022 World Cup, but they were a key culprit. At the end of the day, Gregg Berhalter didn't have a go-to No. 9, one that he could trust to lead from the front at the very highest level. That promoted Berhalter to feature three different starters in four World Cup games, and that all resulted in one goal: a freak flick by Haji Wright in the loss to the Netherlands.

This time around, U.S. hopes it has found a solution. While there are depth issues in the wide attacking positions, the striker spot has multiple legitimate candidates. Most are proven, both on the club and USMNT levels, and all seemingly are on the upswing of their careers. Now, it's not about finding a striker - it's about figuring out which one.

So how does Mauricio Pochettino sort this out? In truth, it'll largely be sorted out for him. Form trumps all at the striker spot. With the runway to the World Cup shortening by the day, this race is well and truly underway. Start scoring, fellas.

Post-Gold Cup, GOAL is looking at the state of the USMNT, analyzing the positional battles that will ultimately define next summer's team. Next up: strikers.

