State of the USMNT - Defensive midfield: Who joins Tyler Adams now that the MMA era seems over?

For much of the 2022 World Cup cycle, there was no doubt about who would line up in the U.S. Men's National Team's midfield. Tyler Adams was the captain and was at the heart of it all. Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah were right there alongside him. That midfield led the U.S. to and through the World Cup. Unless forced by necessity, there were rarely ever changes to it.

Those days are largely over. The MMA midfield is no longer unchallenged, and in some cases, no longer guaranteed. One member of that trio, Yunus Musah, is now fighting simply to be in the squad - a notion that would have sounded absurd in 2022.

That shift is by design. Under Mauricio Pochettino, the U.S. midfield has been reshaped both tactically and structurally, creating real depth and competition that has removed any sense of entitlement and raised the internal standard.

The position, by and large, has changed. Since shifting to a back three, the U.S. has played with a double pivot of holding midfielders behind two more attack-minded stars. Those two holding midfielders are more important than ever. It's those two that set the tone in the middle of the field, shield the backline and, in many ways, kickstart the U.S. attack.

As 2025 comes to a close, GOAL is looking at the state of the USMNT, analyzing the positional battles that will ultimately define next summer's team. Next up: defensive midfielders.

