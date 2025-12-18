USMNT CM GFXGOAL
Ryan Tolmich

State of the USMNT - Defensive midfield: Who joins Tyler Adams now that the MMA era seems over?

With the 2026 World Cup just months away, GOAL looks at the state of the midfielders vying for spots next summer

For much of the 2022 World Cup cycle, there was no doubt about who would line up in the U.S. Men's National Team's midfield. Tyler Adams was the captain and was at the heart of it all. Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah were right there alongside him. That midfield led the U.S. to and through the World Cup. Unless forced by necessity, there were rarely ever changes to it.

Those days are largely over. The MMA midfield is no longer unchallenged, and in some cases, no longer guaranteed. One member of that trio, Yunus Musah, is now fighting simply to be in the squad - a notion that would have sounded absurd in 2022.

That shift is by design. Under Mauricio Pochettino, the U.S. midfield has been reshaped both tactically and structurally, creating real depth and competition that has removed any sense of entitlement and raised the internal standard.

The position, by and large, has changed. Since shifting to a back three, the U.S. has played with a double pivot of holding midfielders behind two more attack-minded stars. Those two holding midfielders are more important than ever. It's those two that set the tone in the middle of the field, shield the backline and, in many ways, kickstart the U.S. attack.

As 2025 comes to a close, GOAL is looking at the state of the USMNT, analyzing the positional battles that will ultimately define next summer's team. Next up: defensive midfielders.

Previous State of the USMNT: Goalkeepers | Fullbacks| Center backs

  • Tyler Adams USMNT vs TurkeyGetty Images

    The Starters: Tyler Adams and Tanner Tessmann

    Starting with Adams, who remains as vital to the USMNT as ever. A mainstay all through the 2022 cycle, Adams has seemingly gotten even better, particularly on the club level. He's added some goals and assists to his game recently while also remaining one of the Premier League's fiercest midfielders. As long as his recent injury doesn't impact anything, Adams should be heavily involved next summer.

    As for who is there next to him, that's a little less certain. It may end up being somewhat situational, with different games undoubtedly having different requirements from the midfield. At the moment, though, Tessmann has as good a chance as anyone, as he continues to put in big performances with both Lyon and the USMNT.

    This is all fluid, though, so don't count out anyone in the next section.

  • Weston McKennie USMNTGetty

    The Backups: Weston McKennie, Sebastian Berhalter, Cristian Roldan

    McKennie is the wild card here, for sure. Pochettino has hinted at the fact that he likes him in a more attacking role, saying that he likes to see the Juventus star play with freedom. Does that mean he's more of a candidate to start next to Christian Pulisic in the attack than next to Adams in the midfield? Maybe. It could also, of course, depend on the game. McKennie is, at the very least, a Swiss Army Knife of an option to put anywhere on the field, including in one of these deeper-lying spots if defensive responsibility is less of a concern.

    Joining him in this group are two MLS standouts. Sebastian Berhalter's stock rose massively during the October window, particularly thanks to his Uruguay performance. His ability to deliver set pieces could prove game-changing for the U.S., even if it's a late-game sub to prove energy and, of course, delivery. Roldan, meanwhile, is the ultimate glue guy, but also one hell of a soccer player, someone that Pochettino himself has described as "perfect". Roldan can do anything Pochettino asks him to do, which is a pretty nice skill set to have heading into a major tournament.

  • United States Press Conference and Training Session - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024Getty Images Sport

    In the Mix: Johnny Cardoso, Luca de la Torre, Aidan Morris, Yunus Musah, James Sands

    No shortage of names here and, in truth, there are a few more you could probably chuck in. We'll focus on two of them specifically, though, given their place in the USMNT player pool.

    It's hard to know what to make of Musah right now. All through the Gregg Berhalter era, he was a key cog of the USMNT. He was a young, supremely talented midfielder who could do fantastic things with the ball and had the physical profile to make a difference in the game. Then, as he graduated from a promising prospect, he didn't really get better. Playing time dried up on the club level and, ultimately, he fell out of the picture with the USMNT in the second half of 2025. How does he get back? Playing for Atalanta would be a pretty good start. Make no mistake, the USMNT is simply a better team with a player like Musah in it.

    As for Cardoso, injuries have been a recurring issue. He missed most of the Gold Cup and has also seen his start at Atlético Madrid disrupted. The former Real Betis midfielder still carries one significant question mark: he has yet to deliver a defining performance for the USMNT. Time is running short, but based on his club form, the talent is clearly there.

  • Benjamin Cremaschi USMNTGetty Images

    For the Future: Benjamin Cremaschi

    Based on his performances with the U.S. U-20s, Cremaschi isn't far away. It all depends on how he gets on with Parma and, if he can get going in Serie A, we may be seeing him sooner rather than later.

    Cremaschi established himself as one of the young talents to watch in MLS during his time with Inter Miami, prompting a big swing and a move to Europe this fall. His start with Parma has been a bit slow, as he's started just once since joining in September, but the 20-year-old midfielder clearly has a high ceiling, one that was perhaps even raised under the tutelage of Lionel Messi.

    Can Cremaschi catch the names above? It would be tough given where we are in the cycle, but at the very least, he's shown on the youth level that he is one for the future, whenever that may be.

  • United States v Paraguay - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    The Big Picture

    There is a wide variety of profiles included in this mix but this group largely starts with Adams. He is the centerpiece of this midfield unit. As long as he's fit, the U.S. will be in a pretty good place.

    Again, though, the questions surround his partner. In some games, it may be Tessmann, whose size, athleticism and ever-improving defensive instincts make him much more of a force than he was even a year ago. In other games, it may be McKennie, whose chemistry with Adams is undeniable and whose ability to get forward and change a game is unmatched in this position. 

    It's a tough call, but ultimately, a luxury for Pochettino. Last cycle, there was a clear drop-off after the MMA midfield unit. This cycle, there's plenty of depth and, more importantly, plenty of options for the Argentine manager to pick and choose what he wants on any particular day.

