State of the Canada Men’s National Team – Goalkeepers: Dayne St. Clair and Maxime Crépeau remain locked in a battle for No. 1

Canada's goalkeeping situation isn't quite stable. There is talent in Jesse Marsch's ranks, to be sure, but choosing a No.1 has been a bit difficult for the manager. At the moment, there are two clear frontrunners: Dayne St. Clair and Maxime Crepeau. The duo both have impressive MLS resumes, but are yet to make a marked impact for their national team - or provide a signature moment to claim the No.1 spot outright.

St. Clair appears to have the stronger resume, particularly after being named the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year. Crepeau, however, brings greater international experience, with more caps and an MLS Cup title from 2022 - an achievement his compatriot has yet to match. Separating the two is far from straightforward, and Marsch has yet to publicly commit to either. Nor are they the only options under consideration. As with most national teams, the aim is to establish a clear No. 1 and No. 2, while evaluating several others to round out a tournament squad - a balance Marsch is still working through.

Owen Goodman has the talent to make an impact and has been earmarked as one for the future. But there are plenty of other names in the mix, too. Canada might have their No. 1 and 2 sorted, but with the World Cup looming, Les Rouges could really do with rounding out their goalkeeping situation in full.

GOAL looks at Canada's depth between the sticks in the first check on the state of the national team...