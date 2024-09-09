GFX Rodrygo Neymar 2024Getty/GOAL
Peter McVitie

'He's our star' - Real Madrid's Rodrygo says Brazil need Neymar to win World Cup 2026

Brazil star Rodrygo says his team need Neymar back "as soon as possible" as he feels they will not win the World Cup without the injured attacker.

  • Neymar out since October with ACL injury
  • Brazil disappointing in World Cup qualifying
  • Rodrygo desperate to have him back
