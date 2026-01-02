Getty
'We want our money back!' - Furious Spurs fans boo Thomas Frank after 'boring Tottenham' draw with Brentford
Frank's record: Games and wins as Tottenham boss
Danish tactician Frank only crossed the English capital in the summer of 2025, when being lured away from Brentford by their Premier League rivals. He has taken in 28 games at the helm, with just 11 victories being picked up along the way.
Spurs have been held on eight occasions and are still scratching around for consistency and a clear plan when it comes to building for the short and long-term future. Loyal followers are not convinced by what they are seeing at present.
Jeers & nostalgic songs: Spurs fans vent their frustration
That was made abundantly clear when heading to the Gtech Community Stadium, as they watched 90 largely uneventful minutes play out in front of them. Neither side looked like scoring in a game that was seemingly destined to finish 0-0.
Videos were captured on the night of Tottenham fans singing “we want our money back”, with little value being found on the cost of tickets. Songs were also sung throughout regarding former managers and players - with that set list including Dele Alli, Martin Jol, Ledley King, Mousa Dembele and Eric Dier.
Frank is yet to win the locals over at Tottenham, with boos ringing out from the away end when the final whistle blew at Brentford. The jeers continued when members of playing and coaching staff made their way towards the travelling supporters before heading back to the dressing room.
Under-fire Frank reacts to boos from Tottenham supporters
Frank was quizzed afterwards on the taunts. He said when asked if he was aware of the growing sense of unrest in the stands: “Yeah, I think they seemed like they were not too satisfied and it's fair when we don't hit that top performance overall, but I think it's double-sided because I think what we need to understand is the acknowledgement of the defensive side of the game, which we've done excellent today against a team that just scored three against Liverpool, three against Man United, so on and so on. But of course the offensive part needs to be better. There's no two ways about that.”
He added on the need to get everybody on side, with a more expansive brand of football being demanded: “Yeah of course, you'd prefer everyone is happy and we're winning 3-0. I think the understanding of where we are right now, as a team, and as a club. That's the transparent view of it. I think we have to play with Archie [Gray] as a 10 - or I decided to do that - we did a little bit different at the end of the game. That's just step by step, we do those things. I'm very confident we will make it fluent and better and scoring enough goals. But with the amount of games and limited training times and the right offensive players available, that's part of it, it's no problem.”
What next for Spurs? Top five not out of sight
Frank has urged Spurs fans to trust the process, with only two defeats being suffered through their last seven games in all competitions. He added, with a draw at Brentford coming on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win away at Crystal Palace: “I agree. I think... this league is so tight. Just look at the results today and two days ago. So tight, so even. Small margins that change games. So I think we put a lot of foundation work into those two performances and competitiveness you need to have in the team. Then we need to add the next layers. It's not that we're not working on it. It is what it is. I know we'll get to where we want to go. Maybe not exactly where everyone wanted to be right now. But we'll get there.”
Tottenham sit 12th in the Premier League table through 19 fixtures, but are only four points adrift of the top five. They will be back in action on Sunday when returning to home soil for a date with Sunderland.
