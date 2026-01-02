'We want our money back!' - Furious Spurs fans boo Thomas Frank after 'boring Tottenham' draw with Brentford

Frank was quizzed afterwards on the taunts. He said when asked if he was aware of the growing sense of unrest in the stands: “Yeah, I think they seemed like they were not too satisfied and it's fair when we don't hit that top performance overall, but I think it's double-sided because I think what we need to understand is the acknowledgement of the defensive side of the game, which we've done excellent today against a team that just scored three against Liverpool, three against Man United, so on and so on. But of course the offensive part needs to be better. There's no two ways about that.”

He added on the need to get everybody on side, with a more expansive brand of football being demanded: “Yeah of course, you'd prefer everyone is happy and we're winning 3-0. I think the understanding of where we are right now, as a team, and as a club. That's the transparent view of it. I think we have to play with Archie [Gray] as a 10 - or I decided to do that - we did a little bit different at the end of the game. That's just step by step, we do those things. I'm very confident we will make it fluent and better and scoring enough goals. But with the amount of games and limited training times and the right offensive players available, that's part of it, it's no problem.”