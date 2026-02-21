'Spurs have a blueprint!' - Tottenham backed to spring shock on Arsenal in north London derby as Igor Tudor prepares for first game in charge

Crouch is also feeling confident and, speaking exclusively to Paddy Power, said: “It’s a tough first game for Igor Tudor, but will Spurs get that new manager bounce? It felt like a bizarre appointment but like I say, I’ve enjoyed his press conferences, I’ve enjoyed the way he talks. I don’t think he’ll be afraid to drop people, to make big calls, but there’s no denying he’s up against it.

“To draw against Wolves is a poor result for Arsenal. City have hit form too, they would have been sitting there in midweek watching that Wolves game and licking their lips. The 94th minute equaliser did feel like a really big moment. If they win the league then the Brentford draw will be seen as a good point, but you look at it now and it’s 100% two points dropped.

“There will be a nervousness to Arsenal and what Spurs have got now is a blueprint of how to cope with Arsenal. Brentford certainly I thought were tactically fantastic, because they just sat deep, hit them on the break, were physical, and made the most of their set pieces. That’s the blueprint Spurs can look to. I definitely give them more of a chance than I did before the Brentford game.

“I do still think Arsenal will get the result. It’ll be tighter than I imagined a few weeks ago. If Spurs go and get a result then Man City will be looking in a mighty strong position.”