Spurs ace Radu Dragusin desperate to leave in January amid Roma interest

Dragusin has featured for a grand total of five minutes this season, having made just one appearance in all competitions under coach Thomas Frank. The ex-Juventus and Sampdoria player is desperate for minutes following his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury, he is reportedly tired of the uncertainty that comes with temporary moves. Reports from Corriere dello Sport and Gazzetta dello Sport indicate that the player’s camp is pushing for a permanent separation from Tottenham. The defender wants to leave and never return, seeking a concrete project where he can settle and rebuild his reputation as one of Europe's most promising defenders.

This desire for stability has created a complex dynamic in negotiations. While the player is pushing for a definitive break, Roma have so far only tabled an initial loan offer with an option to buy. This proposal has left Tottenham unimpressed, as the Spurs hierarchy would ideally want guarantees over a permanent transfer fee to recoup a significant portion of the money they invested in him in 2024.

