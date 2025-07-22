FBL-POR-LIGA-SPORTING-VITORIA GUIMARAESAFP
Ritabrata Banerjee

Sporting CP offer Man Utd chance to hijack Arsenal's Vitkor Gyokeres move for second week in a row as Swedish striker makes transfer preference clear

V. Gyoekeres
Manchester United
Arsenal
Transfers
Sporting CP
Premier League
Liga Portugal

Manchester United were offered a chance to hijack Arsenal's transfer move for Viktor Gyokeres for a second week in a row by Sporting CP, but the Swedish striker has made it clear that his preferred destination remains Arsenal. Last week, reports emerged that the Red Devils could swoop in and secure a transfer for Gyokeres after talks between Sporting and the Gunners stalled.

  • United Gyokeres transfer again
  • Gyokeres keen on joining Arsenal
  • Red Devils enquired about Ekitike
