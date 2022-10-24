Transfer Gurus Bruno Fernandes NaniGOAL
Sporting CP most expensive player sales - How Lisbon giants made over €750 million in outgoing transfers

The Portuguese powerhouse have seen many top stars come and go for big transfer fees over the years

Sporting CP are one of the ultimate destinations for top clubs across Europe to find some of the greatest talent around in the game.

It's the club where Cristiano Ronaldo rose to prominence.

It's where Bruno Fernandes revived his career after an underwhelming spell in Serie A with Sampdoria.

And it's also where the likes of Nani, Joao Mario, Joao Moutinho and many more made a name for themselves?

But who are their most expensive sales ever and which players have landed the the most cash on a season by season basis?

Let's take a look!

Sporting CP most expensive outgoing transfers by season

Season

Biggest sale

Fee

Total sales

2022-23

Matheus Nunes

€45M

€119M

2021-22

Nuno Mendes

€7M

€16.67M

2020-21

Wendel

€20.30M

€47.88M

2019-20

Bruno Fernandes

€63M

€113.16M

2018-19

Gelson Martins

€22M

€79.17M

2017-18

Adrien Silva

€20.50M

€49.80M

2016-17

Joao Mario

€41M

€83.46M

2015-16

Cedric Soares

€7M

€19.02M

2014-15

Marcos Rojo

€20M

€31.30M

2013-14

Bruma

€13M

€35.66M

2012-13

Joao Pereira

€3.70M

€15.24M

2011-12

Simon Vukcevic

€2.30M

€6.63M

2010-11

Joao Moutinho

€11M

€22.30M

2009-10

Milan Purovic

€100,000

€100,000

2008-09

None

Nil

Nil

2007-08

Nani

€25.50M

€33.20M

2006-07

Deivid

€4.50M

€6.15M

2005-06

Joseph Enakarhire

€6M

€7M

2004-05

Danny

€3M

€4.80M

2003-04

Cristiano Ronaldo

€19M

€26.85M

2002-03

Hugo Viana

€12.75

€12.75M

2001-02

Delfim

€5M

€5.58M

2000-01

Aldo Duscher

€13M

€24.30M

TOTAL

€760M

*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

Sporting CP top 10 most expensive player sales

