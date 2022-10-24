Sporting CP most expensive player sales - How Lisbon giants made over €750 million in outgoing transfers

The Portuguese powerhouse have seen many top stars come and go for big transfer fees over the years

Sporting CP are one of the ultimate destinations for top clubs across Europe to find some of the greatest talent around in the game.

It's the club where Cristiano Ronaldo rose to prominence.

It's where Bruno Fernandes revived his career after an underwhelming spell in Serie A with Sampdoria.

And it's also where the likes of Nani, Joao Mario, Joao Moutinho and many more made a name for themselves?

But who are their most expensive sales ever and which players have landed the the most cash on a season by season basis?

Sporting CP most expensive outgoing transfers by season

Season Biggest sale Fee Total sales 2022-23 Matheus Nunes €45M €119M 2021-22 Nuno Mendes €7M €16.67M 2020-21 Wendel €20.30M €47.88M 2019-20 Bruno Fernandes €63M €113.16M 2018-19 Gelson Martins €22M €79.17M 2017-18 Adrien Silva €20.50M €49.80M 2016-17 Joao Mario €41M €83.46M 2015-16 Cedric Soares €7M €19.02M 2014-15 Marcos Rojo €20M €31.30M 2013-14 Bruma €13M €35.66M 2012-13 Joao Pereira €3.70M €15.24M 2011-12 Simon Vukcevic €2.30M €6.63M 2010-11 Joao Moutinho €11M €22.30M 2009-10 Milan Purovic €100,000 €100,000 2008-09 None Nil Nil 2007-08 Nani €25.50M €33.20M 2006-07 Deivid €4.50M €6.15M 2005-06 Joseph Enakarhire €6M €7M 2004-05 Danny €3M €4.80M 2003-04 Cristiano Ronaldo €19M €26.85M 2002-03 Hugo Viana €12.75 €12.75M 2001-02 Delfim €5M €5.58M 2000-01 Aldo Duscher €13M €24.30M TOTAL €760M

*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

