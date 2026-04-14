Speaking to Voetbal International, Twente insider Geert Jan Jakobs discussed the possibility of the 51-time international moving to Enschede within the Eredivisie.
Translated by
Spectacular solution to the Dzeko succession: Schalke 04 reportedly closing in on former Manchester United striker
“There are conflicting reports. A while ago, I heard that it was going to happen; now there are doubts being expressed by both the striker himself and the club.”
In this context, Jakobs noted Schalke’s interest: “He’s said to be on their radar. Other clubs in Europe want him too. However, Schalke is close to his home, so that’s a nice solution.”
- AFP
Wout Weghorst played in the Bundesliga for VfL Wolfsburg and TSG Hoffenheim.
Schalke are currently battling for promotion to the Bundesliga and sit top of the second tier. Their weekend victory in the top-of-the-table clash against Elversberg has stretched their lead to six points over the non-promotion places, while they now enjoy a five-point cushion above the relegation play-off spot.
Meanwhile, the club is weighing its options up front. Winter signing Edin Dzeko, 40, is out of contract and contemplating retirement, though Schalke wants to keep him for another year.
Niclas Füllkrug (33) has been mooted as a potential alternative since last week. Currently on loan at Milan from West Ham United, the Rossoneri are reported to have decided against exercising their purchase option for the former BVB striker, and he is not believed to be part of the Hammers’ future plans either, which could make him available this summer.
Weghorst, who hails from Borne, roughly 120 kilometres from Gelsenkirchen, is already familiar with the Bundesliga. He plied his trade for VfL Wolfsburg from 2018 to 2022 and spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at TSG Hoffenheim. In recent years he has also played for Manchester United, Burnley and Besiktas.
In 2024 he moved from Burnley to Ajax for around €2.4 million, where his contract also expires this summer. His next move is still undecided. This season, the 2022 World Cup veteran has been sidelined with an ankle injury and has made 29 competitive appearances, scoring eight goals and providing three assists.
Wout Weghorst’s career journey
Season Club Goals Assists 2012–2014 FC Emmen 21 0 2014–2016 Heracles Almelo 24 8 2016–2018 AZ Alkmaar 45 13 2018–2022 VfL Wolfsburg 70 22 2022 FC Burnley 2 3 2022–2023 Beşiktaş 9 4 2023 Manchester United 2 3 2023–2024 1899 Hoffenheim 7 4 2024–present Ajax Amsterdam 19 5