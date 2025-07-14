Spanish model speaks out amid reports she turned down invite to Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal's 18th birthday party due to shocking demands L. Yamal Barcelona LaLiga Showbiz

Spanish model Claudia Calvo has posted a statement on social media amid allegations she turned down an invitation to Barcelona star Lamine Yamal’s 18th birthday party due to 'weird demands' made by organisers, including requests focused on breast size and hair colour.