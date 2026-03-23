Spalletti on the penalty taker and Koopmeiners: questionable choices

Spalletti has his reasons, and from a rational point of view and in terms of respecting the pecking order, his argument makes perfect sense: Locatelli is the designated penalty-taker, and it is only right that he should take the spot-kick. We would like to take this opportunity to outline the arguments of those who maintain that it would have been better if Yildiz had taken the penalty against Sassuolo. First of all, it is true that from a rational and hierarchical point of view the penalty was Locatelli’s to take, but Spalletti himself has taught us throughout his career that football is not just about rationality: it is also about emotion and intuition.





And perhaps the moment in the 85th minute of Juventus v Sassuolo deserved a decision dictated by emotion and intuition. Locatelli had just misplaced a couple of passes, and the Stadium crowd had even grumbled at one of them. Yildiz, on the other hand, had played a great game, even scoring a wonderful goal: he felt up to it, he wanted to lead the team to victory.





A situation very different from the one in which Jonathan David was the unfortunate protagonist in Juventus v Lecce: the Canadian hadn’t scored in ages, he was a player in difficulty, to whom Locatelli, that evening, made the fine, selfless and captain-like gesture of leaving the responsibility of taking the penalty to him. Yildiz, on the night of Juve v Sassuolo, was in a completely different psychological state to that of David against Lecce.





And then there is also the question of the absolute value of the players in question. We have already written this in less controversial times and we repeat it today: Juventus’ number 10 should always be the first penalty taker and the first choice for free kicks for the Bianconeri, as was the case in the past with Platini, Baggio and Del Piero. If he isn’t, in our view, that is a problem. Either for the player or for the manager.



