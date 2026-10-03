Spain player ratings vs Czechia: Lamine Yamal and Rodri masterclass maintains perfect Nations League record

Spain delivered a commanding performance in Oviedo to continue their flawless run. They were out of the blocks with devastating efficiency, as Lamine Yamal found the net just six minutes into the contest following clever work from Dani Olmo. The tactical superiority was evident as they starved Czechia of possession, eventually doubling their advantage before the interval through a trademark Rodri finish in the 35th minute.
However, the second half lacked the clinical edge of the first, allowing the visitors a route back into the game when Jirí Sláma struck in the 69th minute. The goal briefly disrupted the rhythm, but the technical gulf remained vast as Spain controlled 69% of possession and recorded 766 passes. As Czechia chased an equaliser, Ladislav Krejcí was dismissed for a second yellow card, before substitute Mikel Merino finally put the game to bed in the 89th minute. Here is how the Spanish players rated on a successful and eventful night.