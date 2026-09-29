La Roja took an immediate lead just two minutes into the contest in Seville when Yamal converted from an Álex Baena delivery. However, the visitors momentarily silenced the home crowd in the 28th minute as Dion Drena Beljo found the net with a header following good work from Ivan Perisic, restoring parity against the run of play.
The response from Luis de la Fuente’s side was swift and decisive. Marc Pubill restored the advantage just three minutes after the equaliser, heading home from a Yamal corner to make it 2-1 at the interval. Spain dominated the second half with 63.7% possession, choking the Croatian midfield. Yamal secured his second goal just after the hour mark, before substitute Nico Williams added late gloss to the scoreline, leaving the hosts top of Group 3.