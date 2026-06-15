Spain player ratings vs Cape Verde: La Roja lost without Lamine Yamal! Gavi and Ferran Torres flounder as the European champions are held to shock draw by World Cup debutants despite Barcelona star's late introduction

Truth be told, Spain didn't create as many chances as one would have presumed against a team ranked 64th in the world, with Pedri nowhere near his best, but that doesn't excuse Ferran Torres and his fellow forwards for wasting the opportunities that came their way. Indeed, Torres missed an absolute sitter in the first half, while Mikel Oyarzabal once again failed to convince as Spain's striker.

Consequently, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente was forced to throw on Lamine Yamal for the final 20 minutes in a desperate bid to win the game. However, while the Barcelona teenager unquestionably made a difference to his team's attacking threat, La Roja remained embarrassingly incapable of breaking down a brilliant Cape Verde backline.

Below, GOAL ranks all of the Spain players on show in Atalanta...