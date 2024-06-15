Fabian Ruiz and Lamine Yamal ran the show as three first-half goals secured Spain a 3-0 win over Croatia to kick-start their Euro 2024 campaign.
After a low-key start to the game, two goals in three minutes from Alvaro Morata and Ruiz put Spain 2-0 up in 32 minutes. Dani Carvajal tucked home record-breaker Yamal's sublime delivery on the stroke of half time as Croatia looked shell-shocked.
Zlatko Dalic's side improved in the second half and looked to have pulled a goal back through Bruno Petkovic, who scored after having his penalty brilliantly saved by Unai Simon, only for it to be chalked off due to encroachment - with Ivan Perisic setting off too early and then providing the assist.
In the end, the 2012 Euro winners kept a clean sheet and showed they are a force to be reckoned with.
GOAL rates Spain's players from Olympiastadion...