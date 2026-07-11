'We beat them twice!' - Spain 'not afraid' of France as Lamine Yamal dismisses criticism over World Cup goal record ahead of semi-final showdown

Speaking after the victory over Belgium, Yamal made it clear Spain have arrived at the tournament to compete on the biggest stage. The winger also pointed to Spain's recent record against France as a reason for confidence.

"We came to the semifinals for this, to play these matches and win them," he said, as quoted by Cope. "Now, it's time to rest and think about the match against France. The last two times we played France, we beat them. We're not afraid."

Yamal added: "There are two options: either they reach three consecutive World Cup finals, or we beat them three times. I don't know what might happen, but we're not afraid."