Spain player ratings vs Georgia: Rodri rescues La Roja before Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams run riot again to set up mouth-watering Euro 2024 quarter-final with Germany

After falling behind early on, Luis de la Fuente's side battled back as the Manchester City midfielder led from the front in Cologne

A Rodri-inspired Spain overcame an early scare to romp to a 4-1 win over a plucky Georgia to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, where they will take on hosts Germany in a mouth-watering clash between two of the tournament favourites.

For 17 of the first 18 minutes in Cologne, Spain had nearly 90 percent possession and put relentless pressure on Georgia; but one breakaway attack later, Robin Le Normand put the ball into his own net after a wicked cross into the six-yard box by Otar Kakabadze.

The Georgians looked so threatening on the counter-attack, and just when it looked like it could be one of those days for Spain, talisman Rodri guided a superb strike into the bottom corner six minutes before the break.

Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili repeatedly kept Spain at bay until Lamine Yamal's inch-perfect cross was headed in by Fabian Ruiz in the 51st minute, and Nico Williams' terrific run and finish in the 75th minute put the contest beyond doubt before substitute Dani Olmo stroked in a fourth seven minutes from time.

GOAL rates Spain's players from RheinEnergieStadion...