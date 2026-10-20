Spain consolidate top spot in the FIFA Women's World Ranking while Malawi achieve a historic 49-place climb

In the latest FIFA update, Spain have cemented their status as the number one team in the world. La Roja played two away matches against the United States during the recent international window, securing a crucial win before playing out a competitive draw.

These results have allowed Spain to extend their lead at the summit to nearly 80 points over the United States, who remain second. Germany sit comfortably in third position after winning two home friendlies to reduce the gap behind the leading duo.