Thomas Tuchel Gareth Southgate GFXGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

'Southgate was more entertaining' - England players given honest assessment after picking up routine win against Albania in first game under Thomas Tuchel

T. TuchelG. SouthgateEngland vs AlbaniaEnglandAlbaniaWorld Cup Qualification UEFA

English fans believe Gareth Southgate's side "was more entertaining" as England chugged to a 2-0 win against Albania on Thomas Tuchel's debut.

  • England were made to toil for the three points
  • Kane and Lewis-Skelly were on target for the Three Lions
  • Fans give honest verdict on the performance
